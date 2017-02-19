WGA unveils winners in 2017 awards

The Writers Guild Of America, West and East held simultaneous ceremonies on both coasts on Sunday night.

Barry Jenkins enhanced his Oscar prospects with a win in the best original screenplay category for Moonlight based on a story by Tarell Alvin McCraney.

A24’s acclaimed drama beat Damien Chazelle’s La La Land and triumphed in a strong category that included Manchester By The Sea, Loving, and Hell Or High Water.

Eric Heisserer won the best adapted screenplay for Arrival, vanquishing heavyweight rivals Fences and Hidden Figures. Moonlight and Arrival compete for the adapted screenplay Oscar on Sunday.



Key categories appear below. For a full list of winners, click here.

FILM WINNERS

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Moonlight

Screenplay by Barry Jenkins, story by Tarell Alvin McCraney.

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Arrival

Screenplay by Eric Heisserer; Based on the story ‘Story Of Your Life’ by Ted Chiang.

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

Command And Control

Telescript by Robert Kenner and Eric Schlosser, story by Brian Pearle and Kim Roberts based on the book ‘Command And Control’ by Eric Schlosser.

TELEVISION AND NEW MEDIA WINNERS

DRAMA SERIES

The Americans

Written by Peter Ackerman, Tanya Barfield, Joshua Brand, Joel Fields, Stephen Schiff, Joe Weisberg, Tracey Scott Wilson

COMEDY SERIES

Atlanta

Written by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Jamal Olori, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms

NEW SERIES

Atlanta

Written by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Jamal Olori, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms

ORIGINAL LONG FORM

Confirmation

Written by Susannah Grant

ADAPTED LONG FORM

The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Written by Scott Alexander, Joe Robert Cole, D.V. DeVincentis, Maya Forbes, Larry Karaszewski, Wally Wolodarsky, based on the book ‘The Run Of His Life’ by Jeffrey Toobin.