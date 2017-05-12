Whitney Houston, Bill Nye films in AFI DOCS 2017 full line-up

AFI DOCS’ 15th edition will open with Icarus and close with Year Of The Scab.

The American Film Institute (AFI) has announced the full slate of films for AFI DOCS 2017.

Spotlight screenings include Peter Bratt’s Dolores, Su Rynard’s Mosquito, and Whitney: “Can I Be Me” from Nick Broomfield.

Feature film selections include Bill Nye: Science Guy from David Alvarado and Jason Sussberg, Sundance grand jury prize-winner Dina from Antonio Santini and Daniel Sickles, and Cine Sao Paulo from Ricardo Martensen and Felipe Tomazelli.

The festival will also feature nine virtual reality films including After Solitary by Cassandra Herrman and Lauren Mucciolo.

AFI DOCS will showcase 103 films representing 28 countries in the festival set to run from June 14-18 in Washington, DC, and Silver Spring, Maryland.

As previously announced, the fetival will open with Icarus and close with Year Of The Scab.

Additonal highlights are the AFI DOCS Forum open to festival-goers, and the Impact Lab two-day intensive sessions designed for film-makers with socio-political stories to tell.

“The 2017 slate of films reflects AFI DOCS’ mission to celebrate powerfully told stories and the people at the heart of them,” Michael Lumpkin, director of AFI DOCS, said.

“Documentaries continue to play an important role in our country regardless of partisan lines. No matter your background, these human stories have the power to inform and inspire. We look forward to another year of dynamic nonfiction cinema.”

For the complete line-up, click here.