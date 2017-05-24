Wolfgang Petersen's 'Four Against The Bank' scores key deals

EXCLUSIVE: Das Boot director’s first film since 2006’s Poseidon.

Picture Tree International has pre-sold Wolfgang Petersen (Das Boot) comedy Four Against The Bank, starring Til Schweiger, to CIS (Voxell Media), China (Beijing Shangzhou Media), Spain (Twelve Oaks), Poland (Monolith), Turkey (Sinema TV), Former Yugoslavia (Blitz), Taiwan (AV Jet) and airlines (Global Eagle).

The film marks Petersen’s first film as director since 2006’s Poseidon.

The crime comedy stars Schweiger, Matthias Schweighoefer, Michael ‘Bully’ Herbig and Jan Josef Liefers as four men, betrayed by a bank, who unite to take revenge. The cast also features Alexandra Maria Lara and Anje Traute.

Warner Bros. Germany released the film in German-speaking markets on Christmas Day last year, generating €9.1 million ($9.5 million) in Germany.

Meanwhile, Picture Tree’s Welcome To Germany has gone to Twelve Oaks (Spain), Turkey (Sinema TV), China (Hua Shi), Japan (Cetera), Eastern Europe (HBO) and Poland (TVP).

Italy’s Draka has bought Tiger Girl and biopic Egon Schiele.