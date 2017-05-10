eOne, ASAP Entertainment sign first-look TV and digital pact

eOne has entered into a multi-year first-look TV and digital partnership with Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson through their company ASAP Entertainment.

Peyton and his producing partner Fierson will bring television and digital projects to eOne, who will serve as the studio and control worldwide rights.

Longtime partners Peyton and Fierson recently wrapped the second season of their Netflix series Frontier starring Jason Momoa, and are developing The Woods for Syfy.

On the film side, Peyton wrote, directed and produced the Dwayne Johnson starrer San Andreas, which grossed $470m worldwide.

The duo have several upcoming projects including Rampage starring Johnson, which Peyton will direct with Fierson serving as executive producer. They also have the upcoming Black Hole for STX and Just Cause.

“I’m thrilled to join forces with the team at eOne, who share my passion in developing elevated action projects and world creation for a global audience,” Peyton said.

“The eOne brand and global reach is a great match for the kind of television entertainment that Brad and I want to produce,” Fierson added. “Brad and I have already started to cook up an incredibly diverse slate that we’re really excited to get moving on.”

Pancho Mansfield, eOne Television president of global scripted programming, said: “We are delighted to welcome Brad’s creative talents to our global network of partners. With a proven track record Brad has shown he can go from successful blockbuster hits to bold genre projects. We look forward to working with Brad and Jeff on their TV and digital slate for years to come.”

CAA and attorneys Jodi Peikoff and Michael Mahan represent Peyton and Fierson.