Sundance: Amazon Studios swoops on 'Landline'

The digital titan has acquired US rights to Gillian Robespierre’s U.S Dramatic Competition selection.

Jenny Slate, John Turturro, Edie Falco, Abby Quinn, Jay Duplass and Finn Wittrock star.

Odd Lot and Route One financed and produced the comedy about a teenager in 1990s Manhattan who learns her father is having an affair.

Robespierre’s co-writer Elisabeth Holm produced with Odd Lot’s Gigi Pritzker and Route One’s Russell Levine.

Executive producers are Rachel Shane, Natalya Petrosova, Lee Jea Woo, Chris Lytton, Charlotte Ubben, Slate and Robespierre.

Landline premiered last Friday and screens again on Wednesday and Friday.

UTA Independent Film Group brokered the deal on behalf of the filmmakers. Sierra/Affinity handles international sales.