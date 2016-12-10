Front Row courts Lady Macbeth

DUBAI/EXCLUSIVE: Dubai-based pan-Arab distributor Front Row Filmed Entertainment picked up 31 titles at the recent American Film Market, including critically-acclaimed drama Lady Macbeth.

Front Row’s other high-profile acquisitions include Neil Jordan’s The Trainer, starring Liam Neeson as an Irish horse trainer beset by tragedy; and The Old Man And The Gun, starring Robert Redford and Casey Affleck.

The AFM additions also feature Dominic Cooke’s adaptation of Ian McEwan’s romantic drama On Chesil Beach, starring Saoirse Ronan, Emily Watson and Anne Marie Duff.

It is among a number of romantic dramas on Front Row’s slate along with Isabel Coixet’s 1950s The Bookshop, starring Emily Mortimer as a widow who shakes the sensibilities of her stuffy home town when she opens a bookshop selling scandalous books.

The company has also acquired a number of highly-anticipated thrillers led by Bryan Buckley’s Dabka, starring Evan Peters as a rookie journalist embedded with Somali pirates; and Gilles Pacquet-Brenner’s adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Crooked House, starring Glenn Close, Christina Hendricks and Gillian Anderson.

Front Row has also picked up Michael Winnik’s Malicious, starring Josh Stewart and Bojana Novakovic as a couple haunted by an evil spirit.

Upcoming comedies on Front Row’s slate range from Brad Epstein’s Ripped, featuring Canadian stand-up comic Russell Peters; Anthony Steven Giordano’s Robo-Dog: Airbourne; and Oliver Parker’s Swimming With Men, about a man who takes up synchronised swimming in a bid to win back his wife’s affections.