Phoenicia scores an ace with Borg vs McEnroe

Lebanon-based distributor Phoenicia Pictures has acquired MENA rights to Borg vs McEnroe, about the famous rivalry between tennis players Björn Borg and John McEnroe, at Dubai Film Market.

SF Studios is handling international sales on the film, which is directed by Janus Metz Pedersen and stars Sverrir Gudnason and Shia LaBeouf as Borg and McEnroe. Stellan Skarsgård also stars.

“The film is the first step in SF Studios’ intention to produce commercial high-quality films for the international market,” said producers Jon Nohrstedt and Fredrik Wikström Nicastro.

The film is currently in post-production for release in autumn 2017. It has also been sold to the UK (Curzon), France (Pretty Pictures), Germany (Ascot Pictures), Italy (Lucky Red), Poland (Best Film) and China (Hualu), among other territories.

SF Studios is attending Dubai Film Market as part of a delegation of Nordic producers, funders and sales agents.