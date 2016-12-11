Siddiqui to star in Beautiful Bay’s Sultana Daku

Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has joined the cast of The Confession Of Sultana Daku, produced by London-based Beautiful Bay Entertainment.

Adapted from Sujit Saraf’s best-selling novel, the film tells the true story of the 1920’s bandit who thumbed his nose at the British Raj in a crime spree across central India with a task force of a thousand police on his tail.

The film will be directed by Heeraz Marfatia (Birju) from a script by Shubra Swarup. “Nawaz has lived and dreamed the stories of Sultana Daku since he was a child. In a way, he has been preparing to play this character his entire life without even knowing it,” said Marfatia

Beautiful Bay, founded by Colin Burrows and Michael Ward, specialises in Indian-focussed stories and currently has Pia Sukanya’s Bombairiya in post-production.