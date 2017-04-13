'The Fate Of The Furious' races to $19.7m in first international markets

Universal’s eighth instalment in the action franchise scores biggest opening of year-to-date everywhere in first wave.

The Fate Of The Furious sped out of the blocks on Wednesday, earning an estimated $7.9m from eight territories and $17.9m overall including paid previews from an additional 20 territories.

Read: Will The Fate Of The Furious cross $400m in worldwide opening weekend?

The figure does not include $43.5m in pre-sales in China, where Thursday midnight screenings have begun as part of a weekend roll-out in 63 territories including North America.

Highlights so far include the biggest opening day of all time in Egypt and Indonesia, top franchise opening days in Belgium and South Korea besides Egypt and Indonesia, and biggest paid previews in Malaysia, Singapore, Venezuela and Vietnam.

Universal Pictures International executives had not provided grosses for individual territories at time of writing.

There are a further 55 territories to open this weekend including 33 territories on Thursday.

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham star alongside newcomer Charlize Theron. F. Gary Gray directed.

Paramount Pictures International’s Ghost In The Shell stands at $104.6m, while Rings has reached $55.3m.

More to follow…