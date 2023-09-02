Producers Helen Simmons and Loran Dunn arrived at Luna Carmoon’s UK debut feature Hoard from different directions.

Simmons had first met Carmoon when the duo were on the Network@LFF talent development programme as part of BFI London Film Festival in 2018, with the pair becoming friends prior to working together.

Dunn, on the other hand, has known Carmoon “for her whole film career”, meeting her before she’d made any film work and subsequently producing her shorts Nosebleed (2018) and Shagbands (2020).

Dunn and Simmons had collaborated on advocacy group Producers Roundtable throughout 2019; moving their partnership to making a film felt natural. “We’re aligned on so many things,” says Dunn. “All the way through the process, Helen and I had the exact same notes. It makes it so easy when you feel like you’re really in tune with somebody.” Together they have produced Hoard with Andy Starke of Anti-Worlds, who was executive producer on Neil Maskell’s Klokkenluider, also produced by Simmons.

Debuting today (September 2) in Critics’ Week at Venice Film Festival, Hoard follows Maria, a young girl living with her hoarder mother in a squalid 1980s south London home; then picks up the story with Maria a foster child in her late teens, when Michael, a young man with a similar past enters her life. Carmoon came up with the idea in early 2020 shortly prior to the pandemic, with backers on the project including BBC Film. The funder’s openness to Carmoon’s unconventional script aided development, say the producers.

“It was a conversation we had early on – the way that Luna develops things is quite unusual,” says Dunn. “The screenplay was more like a piece of poetry or a novel. BBC Film were on board with that; they didn’t protract that process any longer [than required].”

The film shot for five weeks in spring 2022, “in that post-Covid rush, which people have forgotten now – it’s quiet again because of the strikes – but there was that period where everything was going again and it was really hard to find crew and kit,” says Simmons. Without disclosing the exact figure, the producer says the budget was “not big… we did a lot with very little.”

“It’s getting more expensive to shoot anything,” adds Dunn. “It was a decent amount for a debut, but it’s really hard to make stuff on those budgets nowadays.”

One challenge came in attaching Joseph Quinn as Michael [Quinn was previously a Screen Star of Tomorrow in 2018, like Dunn in 2017, Simmons in 2018 and Carmoon in 2022]. The actor had filmed a key role in season four of Netflix megahit Stranger Things, which had yet to come out. “At the point we attached him, his agent said, ‘you’re going to need to shoot this now; afterwards you’ll never be able to get hold of him, because he’s going to go stratospheric,” says Dunn.

Quinn’s role, opposite newcomer Saura Lightfoot Leon as the teenage Maria, is distinct from his Stranger Things character, exhibiting a gruff charm and featuring an extensive nude scene. The producers are delighted with how the actor’s online following has embraced their smaller work, even prior to its release. “It’s been really enjoyable to have his fanbase championing and tracking the film,” says Dunn. “They really love Luna as well,” adds Simmons, who credits another Screen Star, casting director Heather Basten, with pushing for Quinn in the role alongside Carmoon. “Luna had her own fanbase anyway; the two merging is really interesting.”

Carmoon “has a real gift with cast” says Dunn. “She’s able to go places that would be quite difficult for other directors to access.” It’s “a trust thing” according to Simmons. “Especially with what all of the cast do in Hoard – they implicitly trust her vision, how she will work with them, that she can be a safe space for them to do those performances.”

Producers improvement

The survey published by the Producers Roundtable in February 2020 contained troubling findings: 75% of independent producer responders who had made one or two feature films earned less than £6,000 per year over the past five years for their film producing work; while 53% of independent film producers said they had given up their fee multiple times to get films made.

Thankfully the situation has improved, says Simmons. “There were really positive changes off the back of that. There’ve been fewer cases of people being asked to defer their fees, in a way that was the norm. People are asking for the percentage that we put in the guidelines [8% minimum for any film budgeted below £3m] and getting it.”

The duo believe there is still significant work to be done, however. “Producers still do excessive amounts of work in development, and the money doesn’t reflect that,” says Dunn. “It perpetuates a certain type of producer from independent wealth and privilege, who is able to sustain those early stages of their career off the back of their own wealth.”

A major change of perspective is needed, believes the producer. “We have to think about this work as art; it’s not a commercial venture,” says Dunn. “Nobody is applying to public funds with something they are imagining is going to make loads of commercial revenue. There are other options for that; it’s about how do we support something more than that. Making sure that producers don’t end up having to take money out of their fees is also important.”

The strikes have caused many in the industry to revaluate the amount of unpaid work around films, says Simmons. “There’s a whole conversation around the work that producers, writers, directors, actors do when you’ve finished the film and delivered it. You’re still working for another year at least to get it out into the world. Everyone is now looking at that whole ecosystem and saying ‘how can we make it better?’”

The Producers Roundtable is finished: “pushing the number of key guideline points that we wanted the public funders to accept was the end of our work with that” says Dunn. They both have busy upcoming slates, as well as collaborating with Starke on Carmoon’s next feature.

Dunn is out to directors for Amelia Westlake Was Never Here, a young adult novel adaptation she is making through her commercial-focused production company Teen Club, in collaboration with Working Title; and through her company Delaval Film is gearing up to shoot 2023 Screen Star Jack Gill’s Film4-backed Rob The Joint next summer, which she describes as “a Safdie Brothers-esque, Manchester-set Dog Day Afternoon.” Simmons has four features in development at her Erebus Pictures: Carmoon’s second feature [no details yet revealed], a second feature from Julia Jackman, whose debut Bonus Track she produced and will play at multiple fall festivals; a debut feature, and a literary adaptation.