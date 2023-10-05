32 film projects have been selected for the sixth edition of European Work in Progress Cologne (EWIP), the pitching event held from 16-18 October ahead of this year’s Filmfestival Cologne.

Among the projects being pitched to an international audience of sales agents, distributors and festival programmers are Croatian / Montenegrin filmmaker Ivona Juka’s drama Strangers In The Night about LGBT filmmakers in the 1950s fighting for their liberty and freedom of speech in communist Yugoslavia. Juka’s 2015 You Carry Me was the official Montenegrin entry for the 88th Academy Awards.

Turkish director and Berlinale regular Burak Cevik’s thriller Nothing In Its Place, inspired by a true story of what happened to five young people who believed in an unnamed socialist revolution in 1978, will also be pitched at EWIP. Cevik’s The Pillar Of Salt (2018), Belonging (2019) and Forms Of Forgetting (2023) each premiered in the Berlinale Forum.

Also being pitched is Angelina Maccarone’s political drama Turning Tables, starring Lambert Wilson and Barbara Sukowa. Maccarone’s 2006 film Hounded won her the Filmmakers of the Present award in Locarno.

This year’s line-up was selected from over 180 submissions and will be competing for awards worth a total of €61,500.

Two innovations at this year’s EWIP will see a Focus on the Benelux with the selection of three titles - Breathing Underwater, Fanon and Restless - from the neighbouring countries, and a spotlight on Africa with five projects invited to Cologne - The Night Before Easter from Ethiopia, the Nigerian production Adire and the Tunisian co-production Fanon. Little Dreamer, a co-production with Kenya and the Senegalese co-production Germaine Acogny will also be presented within the African focus, but not competing for the EWIP awards.

Members of this year’s international jury include Michael Stütz (head of Panorama-Section at the Berlinale), Holger Stern (commissioning editor ZDF/ARTE), Lorna Lee Torres (head of international sales at Magnolia Pictures), Reta Guetg (head of industry and programming at Zurich Film Festival) and Hattie Yu (film producer and consultant).

Several projects from the 2022 EWIP line-up have premiered at international film festivals this year. They include Amat Escalante’s Lost In The Night which screened in Premières in Cannes and Faouzi Bensaidi’s Deserts in Directors Fortnight.

EWIP projects for 2023

Adire (Nig)

Dir. Adeouluwa Owu

Prod. Mimi Bartels (FimOne Entertainment)

Armand Rmand (Nor/Neth/Swe/Ger)

Dir. Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel

Prod. Andrea Berentsen Ottmar (Eye Eye Pictures)

Aroma Dream (China/Fr)

Dir. Ma Xue

Prod. Ma Xue (Beijing Drama Pictures), Vincent Wang (House on Fire)

Bayo Bayo Baby (Sp/Fr)

Dir. Raúl de la Fuente & Amaia Remírez

Prod. Dominique Barneaud (Kanaki Films)

Breathing Underwater (Lux/Bel)

Dir. Eric Lamhène

Prod. Claude Waringo (Samsa Film)

Brothers (Ger/Tur)

Dir. Türker Süer

Prod. Viola Fügen, Michael Weber (MFP)

Chaos and Silence (Ger)

Dir. Anatol Schuster

Prod. Anatol Schuster (Zwilling Film)

Eternal Peace (Czech)

Dir. Vojtěch Strakatý

Prod. Marek Novák (Xova Film)

Fanon (Fr/Tun/Lux)

Dir. Jean-Claude Barny

Prod. Sébastien Onomo (Special Touch Studios)

Germaine Acogny – Romancing the Shadow (Ger/Fr/Senegal)

Dir. Greta Marie Becker

Prod. Martina Haubrich (Cala Filmproduktion GmbH)

Houses (Isr)

Dir. Veronica Nicole Tetelbaum

Prod.: Elad Gavish (Marker Films), Adi Navon (Nova Prod)

Impatience of the Heart (Ger)

Dir. Lauro Cress

Prod. Lorenzo Gandolfo (Deutsche Film- und Fernsehakademie Berlin GmbH)

Invisible (It/Fr)

Dir. Adele Tulli

Prod.: Laura Romano (Film Affair)

Little Dreamer (It/Kenya/Ger/Bel)

Dir.: Yasemin Şamdereli

Prods. Dietmar Güntsche (Neue Bioskop Film) , Martin Rohe (Neue Bioskop Film), Simone Catania (Indyca Film), Anja Karina Richter (Neue Bioskop Film)

Nothing in its Place (Tur/Ger/Fr/Kor)

Dir. Burak Çevik

Prod. İpek Erden (Vayka Film)

Pacifico’s Daughter (Chile/Urug/Mex/Ger)

Dir. Juan Olea

Prod. Francisco Hervé (Juntos Films), Virginia Bogliolo (Tarkio Film), Juan Bernardo González (Whisky Content), Tom Schreiber (Plotlessfilm)

Restless (Ger/It/Lux)

Dir. Elmar Imanov

Prod. Eva Blondiau (Color of May)

Second Land (Ger/It/Austria)

Dir. Michael Kofler

Prod. Wasiliki Bleser (Starhaus Filmproduktion GmbH), Martin Rattini (Helios Sustainable Films), Barbara Pichler (KGP Filmproduktion GmbH)

Simas Song (Neth/Sp/Fr/Taiwan)

Dir Roya Sadat

Prod. Alba Sotorra

Strangers in the Night (Croatia)

Dir. Ivona Juka

Prod. Anita Juka (4Film)

The Best Reward (It)

Dir. Federico Ferrone

Prod. Simone Bachini, Mario Chemello (Apapaja)

The Book of Joy (Fr)

Dir. Camille Lugan

Prod.: Saïd Hamich Benlarbi (Barney prod.)

The Cowardly Beauty (Ger)

Dir. Moritz Krämer

Prod. Jost Hering (Jost Hering Filme)

The New Illusion (Switz)

Dir. Jasmin Gordon

Prod. Brigitte Hofer (maximage)

The Night Before Easter (Ethiopia)

Dir. Dagim Sissay

Prod. Bereket Werede (History Film Company)

The Shameless (Switz/Bul/Fr/Taiwan)

Dir. Konstantin Bojanov

Prod. Palmyre Badinier (Akka Films), Rossitsa Valkanova (Klas Films) Frédéric Corvez (Urban Group), Maéva Savinien (Urban Group), Vincent Wang (House on Fire)

The Song of Breathing (Switz/It)

Dir. Simona Canonica

Prod. Amel Soudani (Amka Films)

The Wolves Always Come At Night (Mongolia/Australia/Ger)

Dir. Gabrielle Brady

Prod. Julia Niethammer (Chromosom Film), Rita Walsh (Over Here prod.s), Ariunaa Tserenpil (Guru Media)

Transamazonia (Fr/Ger/Switz/Brazil/Taiwan)

Dir. Pia Marais

Prod. Claudia Steffen (Pandora Film Produktion), Christoph Friedel (Pandora Film Produktion), Sophie Erbs (GAÏJIN)

Turning Tables (Ger)

Dir. Angelina Maccarone

Prod. Martina Haubrich, Claudia Schröter (Cala Film)

Vena (Ger)

Dir. Chiara Fleischhacker

Prod. Martin Rohé, Svenja Vanhoefer, Sophie Kühne (Neue Bioskop Film GmbH)

Waterdrop (Alb/Rom/It/Kos/North Macedonia)

Prod: Sabina Kodra (Era Film), Carmen Rizac (Avanpost)