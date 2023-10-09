UK-France sales outfit Alief has picked up Kaveh Daneshmand’s Endless Summer Syndrome for world sales excluding the Czech Republic. The film will premiere in Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival’s first feature competition.

Daneshmand is an Iranian filmmaker, based in Prague. Endless Summer Syndrome received the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival Works in Progress award in July. The drama follows a woman who receives an anonymous phone call, reporting that her husband is having a relationship with their adopted daughter. The woman begins to investigate the claim and makes discoveries she wishes were untrue.

It is produced by Daneshmand alongside Turkey’s Gem Deger and France’s Eva and Cédric Larvoire.

The cast includes Deger, Sophie Colon, Matheo Capelli and Frédérika Milano.

“Endless Summer Syndrome reflects on sensitive topics such as adoption, immigration, sexual identity and incest in the context of a modern and open-minded family whose integrity is threatened by an inconvenient phone call,” said the director.

“A portrait of a seemingly ideal, loving and multicultural family and its collapse, the story questions family bonds from a much-avoided point of view and pushes its characters to an irreversible edge.”