US-based Firebook Entertainment has picked up worldwide sales rights to Argentinian filmmaker Gonzalo Calzada’s Blind Paradise (Paraíso Ciego), which earned a special mention in FanPitch at the just-ended Sitges Film Festival.

Firebook Entertainment, led by CEO and co-founder John Moss and co-founder Juan Pablo Reinoso, will team up with Raven Banner to commence sales talks on its behalf.

Set against the haunting backdrop of the vast Patagonia region in Argentina, Paraíso Ciego centres on a young man who believes he is an orphan and follows the call of a mysterious messenger who assures him his father is living on an unknown island in the southern part of the country.

Upon his arrival, the man discovers he has been lured as part of a plan to replace his dying father in an ancient ritual in which he will become a perpetual offering to a monster from space.

Paraíso Ciego will be produced in Argentina by Néstor Sánchez Sotelo of Del Toro Films, who is known for his work in genre cinema. Javier Fernandez serves as executive producer.

Moss and Reinoso said: “Being in FanPitch at Sitges is a clear sign of [the project’s] potential to stand out in the horror genre, and we’re eager to share Gonzalo Calzada’s chilling vision with international audiences.”