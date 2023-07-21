‘Barbenheimer’ – the twin attack of Warner Bros’ Barbie and Universal’s Oppenheimer – are looking to give North American box office a boost as they open this weekend and have already scored high preview numbers with Barbie delivering the biggest of the year to date.

Barbie earned an estimated $22.3m while Oppenheimer brought in $10.5m. The former is expected to lead the weekend on around $100m while Oppenheimer is forecast to earn in the $40m-$50m range.

After flops like The Flash and Elemental and the disappointing performance of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny – even Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One opened below expectations last weekend although the hope is it will hold well in the coming weeks – Hollywood needs a strong session to get the summer season close to where it was in 2019.

The hope is the two arrivals combined with Mission: Impossible 7 and other holdovers could get weekend box office past $200m, which would be a major post-pandemic haul. Comscore data shows that 2023 summer is catching up with that of 2019 and latest numbers out today indicate the May 1-July 18 period trails 2019 by 16.1%.

Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and is directed by Greta Gerwig, is playing in more than 3,400 locations. Its Thursday preview numbers (which includes $1.1m from Wednesday screenings) put those of recent tentpoles into the shade.

Spider-Man-Across The Spider Verse earned around $17.4m in June, The Little Mermaid took in roughly $10.3m in May, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 earned around $17.3m in May, and Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania took $17.5m in February.

Even Avatar: The Way Of Water and Top Gun: Maverick did not come close last year with the former earning $17m in December and Tom Cruise’s 2023 box office champion taking $19.3m in May 2022.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy earned $10.5m from 3,150 theatres via Universal. It will play in 3,600 starting today.