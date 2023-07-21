Warner Bros’ Barbie has got off to a storming start at the international box office and has earned $41.4m after two days.

Now open in 51 territories the tentpole starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and directed by Greta Gerwig earned $31.8m on Thursday from 15,700 screens for the day, breaking records in many markets.

The $41.4m running total includes previews as the film opened in a further 18 markets today including the UK and China.

In Latin America Barbie produced the biggest opening day ever for a Warner Bros film in 13 markets and delivered all-time industry opening day records in Argentina on $1.2m, Colombia on $1.5m and Nicaragua.

Latin American highlights include a thunderous $6.4m in Mexico for 81% share of the top five films for the company’s biggest opening day and $4.9m in Brazil on 84% market share for the biggest post-pandemic opening day and a Warner Bros record.

Regionally this was the fourth biggest opening day of all time behind Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In Australia $3.4m on opening day claimed 60% of the top 10 market share and more than doubled that of The Super Mario Bros. Movie to rank as the year’s biggest opening day so far.

Italy produced $2.4m for 86% of market share and propelled Barbie to the second highest post-pandemic opening day behind 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, while Spain generated $2.1m for the second biggest opening day of the year behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie.