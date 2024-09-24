BFI Distribution has picked up UK and Ireland rights to Victor Kossakovsky’s documentary Architecton from The Match Factory.

The film had its world premiere at the Berlinale in Competition and sees Russian filmmaker Kossakovsky explore the history of concrete and stone as building materials. Described as a “meditation on architecture”, it also explores what the ancient past can reveal about our future.

Other festival outings have included Hong Kong and Karlovy Vary while the film has its UK premiere at BFI London Film Festival next month.

It is produced by Germany’s ma.ja.de Filmproduktion in co­production with France’s Les Films du Balibari and Point du Jour International. A24 helped finance and is distributing in North America.

BFI Distribution is releasing Architecton theatrically on January 10, 2025 before it heads to BFI Player later that year.

”After its LFF UK premiere at BFI IMAX, we’ll be programming further screenings there when it opens in January,” said Julie Pearce, head of distribution at BFI. “Combined with screenings at BFI Southbank and its release in cinemas around the UK and in Ireland – we hope on the biggest screens possible!”