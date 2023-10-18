The upcoming 45th Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF) in Egypt has been cancelled due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The festival confirmed that the decision had been made by Egypt’s minister of culture, Neveen Al-Kelani, and comes less than a month before it was due to open. It was scheduled to take place from November 15-24.

It follows the recent rescheduling of Egypt’s El Gouna Film Festival (GFF), which has been pushed from October 13-20 to October 27-November 2.

More to follow…