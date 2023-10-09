Founder and CEO of French sales outfit Charades Carole Baraton has given her honest opinion of the financial incentives for those working in independent film, stating: “There’s no money in the independent film industry.”

“We are lucky we have passionate people, or we would be starving,” she said in a response to an audience question about discrepancies between salaries of those working in sales for markets outside of the film industry, compared to lower incomes for those within independent film sales, during a talk at the BFI London Film Festival industry programme.

“When my employees talk about salaries, I say I am not being cheap in negotiating with you. This is a cheap fucking industry.”

Baraton was in conversation with Screen Scotland executive director Isabel Davis, in which the former Wildbunch (now Goodfellas) exec discussed setting up Charades six years ago alongside Yohann Comte, formerly of Gaumont, and Pierre Mazars then of Studiocanal.

Davis kicked off proceedings with a quote from Triangle Of Sadness UK producer Mike Goodridge, in which he praised Baraton for setting up Charades, a sales agent that is one of the “clearest and sexiest in the marketplace”.

Baraton’s mantra for what makes business sense for Charades to acquire is simple: “If I like something, maybe other people will too.”

Charades’ slate boasts two strong UK directorial debut features, Cannes 2022 premiere Aftersun, directed by Charlotte Wells and produced by the UK’s Amy Jackson for Unified Theory and Adele Romanski, Barry Jenkins and Mark Ceryak for US outfit Pastel, plus Sundance 2023 title Scrapper, directed by Charlotte Regan, and produced by the UK’s Theo Barrowclough for DMC Film.

“I’m like a vampire – working with first timers makes me cool and young,” she joked.

Aftersun she described as a “typical word of mouth movie”, with word of mouth now being a “global” process that’s needed to build momentum for an indie film’s success. She flagged that the drama recorded as many admissions in the Netherlands, where it was released in February 2023 by September Film, as it did during the film’s release in its first and much larger territory, the US, with A24 distributing the film in October 2022.

Charades became involved in Aftersun at a late stage, a couple of months before it played at Cannes. For Scrapper, Charades was involved much earlier, after producer Theo Barrowclough sent over the script. While tonally different, both films hone in on young father-and-daughter relationships. The invitation for comparison did not settle in with Baraton until Scrapper played at Sundance in January, with journalists zoning in on this perceived similarity.

“It was not very easy for [Scrapper director] Charlotte Regan, at the beginning,” said Baraton.

Also on Charades’ slate is the upcoming Rich Peppiatt’s Irish language, Belfast-set Kneecap, which Curzon and Wildcard will release in the UK and Ireland. About 40% of the sales company’s line-up are French titles.

The UK’s exit from the European Union may have ruled out access to Creative Europe’s Media funding support, but Baraton said UK titles remain appealing, as there is “still curiosity” for UK films, and territory is “still a big provider”.

She noted: “On the other side, it’s part of my consideration when I have to evaluate the UK market as a buying market for European films because it’s really becoming more and more challenging for independent UK distributors to buy European movies that they don’t get support for. It’s more impactful in that sense than on the other side, because in the other sense you don’t forget that the English language is the most dominant market in the world.”