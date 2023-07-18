SAG-AFTRA on Tuesday published its first list of independent films which have signed an interim agreement to allow production to resume and it includes several titles from A24 and Lionsgate.

The 39-strong roster includes A24’s Mother Mary which sees David Lowery direct Anne Hathaway and Hunter Schafer in the tale of the relationship between a fictional musician and a fashion designer.

Lionsgate titles included are the thriller Flight Risk, which sees Mel Gibson direct Mark Wahlberg, and JJ Perry action comedy The Killer’s Game starring Dave Bautista, Ben Kingsley, and Sofia Boutella. Lionsgate introduced both titles to Cannes buyers in May.

Mads Mikkelsen stars in the drama Dust Bunny, which Sierra/Affinity brought to the AFM last year and follows an eight-year-old girl who enlists the help of her intriguing neighbour to kill the monster under her bed that she believes ate her family.

Bryan Fuller will direct from his screenplay for eOne – which is currently on the block with Lionsgate reported to be the leading bidder – and Thunder Road.

The list includes Black Bear and Heyday Films’ Matthew McConaughey crime thriller Rivals Of Amziah King, and Sean Bean in musical biopic The Yellow Tie about Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache.

As previously reported Bride Hard, the Rebel Wilson action comedy directed by Simon West, has also received a waiver.

SAG-AFTRA said, ”The list includes productions which are signed to agreements within the scope of the strike order, but have signed interim agreements allowing them to resume. Members may work on these productions without being in violation of the strike order.”

To qualify for a waiver an independent production cannot involve studios, streamers, or any company represented by Alliance Of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Furthermore, as previously reported here, producers must agree to the terms of the agreement which will materialise once SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP make a deal.

These terms will cover base pay, benefits, and an ultimate residual number. One source has said the terms are in line with what SAG-AFTRA negotiators requested in the recent negotiations, which in the case of base pay is an 11% rise. SAG-AFTRA had not clarified this at time of writing.

The full list appears below:

Title / signatory name / authorising date of waiver receipt Aguadilla Abla Films LLC 7/17/2023 Anniversary US Productions, LLC 7/18/2023 Armadilla LLC 7/17/2023 Beneath The Grass Beneath the Grass Film LLC 7/16/2023 Beyond Belief: Fact Or Fiction (23/24) X Factor S2 LLC 7/17/2023 Beyond The Walls Beyond The Walls Film LLC 7/17/2023 Bob Trevino Likes It Chosen Family, LLC 7/16/2023 Bride Hard Bride Hard Films LLC 7/17/2023 The Cafone Suburbanite Productions, LLC 7/17/2023 The Chosen (23/24) The Chosen Texas, LLC 7/17/2023 00557550 Death Of A Unicorne Monoceros Media LLC 7/16/2023 A Desert Capes and Fog LLC 7/17/2023 Dream Devil Outhouse Production Films LLC 7/17/2023 Dust Bunny Dust Bunny Productions, LLC 7/15/2023 Exhibiting Forgiveness Exhibiting Forgiveness, Inc. 7/16/2023 F-PLUS SWEN STUDIOS, INC. 7/17/2023 Flight Risk Flight Risk Productions, Inc. 7/16/2023 Ganymede Ganymede Film, LLC 7/17/2023 00557724 The Greatest Ever THE GREATEST EVER LLC 7/16/2023 Ick ICK Productions, LLC 7/16/2023 0 Just Breathe Rockwood Champ LLC 7/16/2023 King Ivory Magic Mark, LLC 7/16/2023 Mother Mary Got a Little Sloppy LLC 7/15/2023 Mourning Rock ZNZ Project LLC 7/17/2023 Osiris It Hunts LLC 7/16/2023 Paradise And Lunch PL Film LLC 7/17/2023 Queen Of The Ring Ring Productions LLC 7/15/2023 The Ritual Rituality, LLC 7/17/2023 Rivals Of Amziah King Sad Abe’s Inc. 7/14/2023 Sell Out The Benny Dink Movie LLC 7/16/2023 The Short Game Green Jacket Productions LLC 7/17/2023 Sod And Stubble Sod and Stubble LLC 7/16/2023 The Sound The Sound Film, LLC 7/16/2023 The killer’s game TKG PRODUCTIONS LIMITED 7/15/2023 The Tower, The TowerFilm LLC 7/15/2023 Transamazonia Cinema DeFacto 7/17/2023 00558019 Week End Escape Project Grive Productions SARL 7/18/2023 Weekend Escape Sean OByrne 7/18/2023 The Yellow Tie Oblique Media SRL 7/17/2023.

