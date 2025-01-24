French actor Denis Lavant has teamed with debut Chilean filmmaker Thomas Woodroffe for ghost story Bloques Erráticos.

The Chile-France-Argentina co-production is one of ten film projects being showcased next month at International Film Festival Rotterdam’s IFFR Pro work-in-progress section Darkroom.

Lavant plays the ghost of a cinematographer who finally breaks free after a century trapped within the glaciers of Patagonia. Disoriented, he retraces places he once filmed, confronting a landscape transformed by modernity, new technologies, science, and mining, alongside remnants of an indigenous past.

Lavant’s credits include Leos Carax’s Les Amants du Pont-Neuf, Claire Denis’ Beau Travail and Harmony Korine’s Mister Lonely.

Bloques Erráticos (literally Erratic Blocs) is produced by Pascual Mena and Rodrigo Díaz from Chilean production company Fiebre, in co-production with France’s La Belle Affaire Productions and Argentina’s Un Puma. Fiebre previously supported Woodroffe’s first work, Austral Fever, which was part of Venice’s Orizzonti Shorts and Toronto’s TIFF Short Cuts.

The film was co-written by Woodroffe, Valeria Hofmann, and Antonio Luco, with Emilia Martín serving as director of photography. It was shot in Patagonia and Toulouse, France.

The development journey of Bloques Erráticos has included stops at several key industry events, such as CinemaChile Marketplace, SANFIC Lab, Toulouse’s Cinélatino-Rencontres (Cinéma en Développement), the Rendez-vous Industry at Cannes’ Market, La Fabrique Cinéma, and the Torino Film Lab Meeting Event, among others.

”Bloques Erráticos has been an incredible discovery for me. The film creates a connection between places and times, woven together by the people who build their story,” Lavant said. “Cinema is, above all, a succession of animated images that serve as a testimony over time, with the viewer’s gaze being the only element that may change.”