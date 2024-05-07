Disney is edging closer to streaming profitability as it reported generally positive financials in its Q2 report on Tuesday – however that was not enough to prevent a 10% stock plunge due to several missed targets.

Operating income at the media giant’s streaming segment was $47m, a marked improvement on the $587m loss reported in the year-ago period. Revenue increased 13% to reach $5.6bn and executives confirmed they expect the steaming business to reach profit in Q4.

Core Disney+ subscribers increased by 6.3m in the second quarter to reach 117.6m, while Hulu added 500,000 members on SVoD and Live TV and SVoD to reach 50.2m. Under a deal with Charter during the quarter, Disney’s streaming platforms were integrated with Spectrum pay-TV offerings.

Total Disney revenue slightly missed forecasts as it climbed 1% year-on-year to $22.1m. The company said it remained on track to generate approximately $14bn in cash provided by operations and over $8bn of free cash flow this fiscal year.

Diluted earnings per share increased from 93 cents to $1.21 year-on-year and the company’s revised earnings per share growth target for the year is 25%.

However executives expect weaker Q3 results due to Disney+ Hotstar.

As linear TV continues to struggle as customers cut the cord, revenue excluding ESPN fell 8% to $2.8bn and operating income fell 2% to $752m. Revenue at ESPN climbed 3% to $4.2bn while operating income fell 9% to $799m.

Sports operating income is forecast to decline due to higher programming costs related to College Football Playoff games at ESPN.

The Experiences segment, a hero for the company in recent years, saw revenue increase 10% overall to $8.4bn.