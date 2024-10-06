Thai sales agent Diversion has acquired international sales rights to Bhutanese director Dechen Rocher’s latest film I, The Song.

The film, which is understood to be lined up for a European film festival premiere, follows a school teacher who travels to the south of Bhutan in search of her doppelganger. There she finds she might be the only one to solve her double’s disappearance while also recovering a stolen sacred song.

The deal excludes sales rights in Bhutan, France, Italy and Norway, which are handled by producers Dakinny Productions, Girelle Production, Volos Films and Fidalgo respectively.

I, The Song took part in Busan’s Asian Project Market in 2018. Director Roder’s previous film Honeygiver Among The Dogs premiered at the Berlinale in 2016.

Diversion has a trio of films playing at Busan: Lav Diaz’s Phantosmia; Sivaroj Kongsakul’s Regretfully At Dawn; and Subhadra Mahajan’s Second Chance, all Asian premieres.