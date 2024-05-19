Fedra Fateh, women’s rights activist and deputy director of the Torino Film Festival, has launched a $5m Luxembourg-based fund to support underrepresented voices in cinema, initially with a MENA orientation.

Mariette Rissenbeek, producer and outgoing Berlinale executive director, and directors Sepideh Farsi and Keywan Karimi, are advising the Poetry in Motion Fund: Independent voices of Cinema.

“We want to do things differently but at a very high level,” said Fateh, also the instigator of The Woman Life Freedom Project being exhibited in Cannes (pictured, left)

”We want to fill the gaps that are not being met by traditional funders and the film commissions. We want to advance social justice cinema and move quickly when there are interesting stories and ideas that we want to see on the big screen.”

Fateh is also forming a new production company, Vava Studio, that will run alongside the fund.

It is envisaged the Poetry In Motion fund will support the new wave of independent Iranian filmmakers. Talent from Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan and Palestine are among other countries whose filmmakers who will be backed.

“The film industry is a big industry. The Saudis, the French and the Italians take care of their own but all of these other countries that have fabulous artists don’t have anyone to take care of them,” Fateh said.