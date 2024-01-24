Screen can reveal the first trailer for Nicolas Philibert’s At Averroes & Rosa Parks, the filmmaker’s follow-up to 2023 Golden Bear winner On the Adamant.

The film is part of a triptych of feature documentaries devoted to patients and caregivers in Paris’ Central Psychiatric Group, and has been selected in the Berlinale’s 2024 Special strand.

At Averroes & Rosa Parks is named after two units in the Esquirol Hospital and focuses on individual interviews and meetings between caregivers and patients to spotlight the different forms of mental health care used and give viewers a glimpse into the unique worlds of those giving and receiving treatment.

While the titular Adamant of the first film is a unique floating structure moored on the Seine River devoted to caring for people with mental disorders, At Averroes & Rosa Parks centres on more classic facilities. Philibert said that “while the Adamant attracts attention, the other structures, more classical, are no less essential.” He said that Averroès & Rosa Parks “is an extension of the first film. It’s a little as if, after having filmed the stage, this time I was showing the wings and basement.”

France’s TS Productions, which co-produced On The Adamant with Japan’s Longride, also produced At Averroes & Rosa Parks and is behind the third film in the triptych titled The Typewriter And Other Headaches that will bring audiences into the homes of some of the protagonists from both On the Adamant and Averroes & Rosa Parks during visits led by their caregivers.

Les Films du Losange will release the film in France on March 20, 2024.