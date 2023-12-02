Neil Peplow, the former director of international and industry affairs at the British Film Institute (BFI), has joined Neom Media Industries to spearhead talent development at the Saudi media hub.

As industry learning executive director, Peplow will lead efforts to train local talent at Neom and develop the Industry Vocational learning campus being established at the fast-growing production hub. The UK executive was previously director and CEO of the London Film School, which he joined in January this year.

The role is effective immediately and Peplow has relocated to Neom, a $500bn megacity being built in northwest Saudi Arabia.

Wayne Borg, Neom managing director of media industries, entertainment and culture, said of the appointment: “Neil brings a wealth of experience in production and the screen industries, coupled with significant experience in education. He will play an important role in shaping the future ambitions of Neom Media Industries as we continue to develop the next generation of screen talent and skilled crews to support the boom in production and flourishing industry as well as support the burgeoning games development sector at Neom and KSA more broadly.

“Talent development is at the core of Neom Media Industries strategic vision, recognising that success in our industry hinges on cultivating and harnessing talent across the value chain in screen and gaming in particular. This is a top priority for us.”

To date, Neom has trained more than 700 Saudis, supporting 900-plus individuals through various initiatives. From them, 350 participants have gained hands-on experience through production placements, internships, and work experience opportunities.

Peplow spent nearly four years at the BFI, from June 2019 to January 2023, but also has considerable experience in screen education.

He was director of film at Creative Skillset from 2009 to 2011, leading a three-year plan for education and training in the UK film industry, before relocating to become director of screen at the Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS) where he spend three years.

He returned to the UK for 18 months to take up the COO position at the Met Film School before returning to AFTRS as CEO, where he spent nearly four years before joining the BFI.

Peplow began his career as a producer at the UK’s Gruber Films in the 1990s. His credits included Shooting Fish, Waking Ned, Dead Babies, Mike Bassett: England Manger, The Abduction Club and Bright Young Things.