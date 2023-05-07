Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 kicked off the North American summer season with a solid albeit unspectacular $114m estimated opening weekend which will have done little to dissipate talk of superhero fatigue.

The new arrival opened in 4,450 sites and came in well below the $146.5m three-day opening weekend of its franchise predecessor in May 2017, and not that far ahead of Guardians Of The Galaxy’s $94.3m debut in July 2014.

James Gunn’s final Marvel film before he focuses entirely on his duties as co-head of rival superhero factory DC Studios delivered an impressive $168.1m international opening weekend and combined with North America for a $282.1m global bow. Screen will report in detail on international highlights on Monday.

It is the 32nd consecutive MCU release to debut at number one in North America and Disney executives pointed out on Sunday morning that the tentpole is the 12th to score a $100m-plus opening weekend since the start of the pandemic, and the sixth Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) title to do so.

That is a notable feat and the distribution and exhibition community will take hope as box office progresses through the calendar. However Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 came in well below the $146.5m three-day opening weekend of its franchise predecessor in May 2017, and not that far ahead of Guardians Of The Galaxy’s $94.3m debut in July 2014.

Executives will look to capitalise on word of mouth as the $114m haul grows in the coming weeks and executives anticipate a relatively light runway until Universal unleashes Fast X on May 19.

Yet this was another lacklustre result for Marvel after the disappointing Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, which started well enough on $106.1m yet faded fast and finished on around $475m worldwide – some way behind the $622.7m final result posted by Ant-Man And The Wasp back in 2018.

Guardians 1 and 2 ended their North American theatrical runs on $333.7m and $389.8m, respectively. If the third entry in the nine-year series can finish anywhere near that and international stays strong, that will offer encouragement for executives.

Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff star, with Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel voicing their characters Rocket Racoon and Groot.

Guardians’ entry pushed Universal/Illumination’s The Sper Mario Bros. Movie off its perch for the first time as the animation crossed $500m. An $18.6m estimated fifth weekend pushed the family smash to $518.1m in North America.

More to follow…