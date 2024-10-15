Warner Bros. Discovery is set to launch streaming service Max in seven territories across Asia next month.

On November 19, the platform will be made available in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Pricing details will be revealed in the coming weeks and will vary by country and provider, with a mobile-only plan available in Indonesia, Philippines, and via select providers in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand.

The offering will replace the HBO Go streaming service that has operated in part of East Asia, positioned as a stronger technology platform with a bigger library of content.

JB Perrette, CEO and president of global streaming and games at Warner Bros. Discovery said: “Building on successful launches in the US, Latin America and Europe, Asia Pacific represents the next phase of Max’s globalisation, making Max available now in over 72 markets with more to come in 2025.”

The service houses brands such as HBO, the DC Universe, Cartoon Network, Max Originals as well as the Harry Potter franchise and Hollywood features. It also features programming from Discovery, TLC, AFN, Food Network, ID and HGTV.

Upcoming series includes Dune: Prophecy, Game Of Thrones prequel A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, IT: Welcome to Derry, the upcoming Harry Potter series, and new seasons of House Of The Dragon, The White Lotus and The Last Of Us.

The ongoing rollout of Max around the world saw launches in Europe from May while a launch in Australia is expected in the first half of 2025.