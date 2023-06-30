As the clock counts down to SAG-AFTRA’s contract expiration at midnight (June 30) the industry remains on tenterhooks over the prospect of actors joining the writers in a dreaded double strike that would grind Hollywood production to a halt.

SAG-AFTRA’s negotiators were understood to be in talks with their counterparts at Alliance Of Motion Picture And Television Producers (AMPTP) on Friday and while the parties have maintained a media blackout throughout the process, there are only three possible outcomes: a deal, a strike, or an extension of talks into next week.

Sources have said the last scenario would see the Guild and AMPTP possibly reconvene on Saturday and pick up talks after the July Fourth holiday on Tuesday.

It is understood there are still stumbling blocks to a deal as the parties have not yet found common ground in the areas of streamer residuals, regulation of artificial intelligence, and employee benefits.

Last weekend SAG-AFTRA president Fran Dreschler and national executive director and head negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said talks had been “extremely productive”.

However since then more than 300 leading Hollywood actors, among them Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep, signed a letter urging Guild leadership to push for the best deal or go on strike.

Were SAG-AFTRA’s 160,000 members to do so – and membership has voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike authorisation – they would join Writers Guild Of America (WGA) members who are in the ninth week of industrial action

The WGA strike has already closed down most scripted television production and a number of features in North America and further afield which were ready to shoot or in production such as Marvel Studios’ Blade, The Island in Spain with Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara, and Amazon Studios series Blade Runner 2099 in Belfast, among others.

The addition of a SAG-AFTRA strike would essentially close down Hollywood production and indeed any production around the world involving SAG-AFTRA members.

A double strike would affect release schedules as studios and distributors move some of their year-end 2023 titles into 2024. Last week Disney announced a major calendar shuffle as it anticipated production delays, with Avatar 3 pushed back a year from its December 2024 slot and the fifth and final instalment now set for relase in December 2031.

As previously reported it is understood that interim agreements being prepared by SAG-AFTRA would allow truly independent productions to go ahead and get bonded, even in the event of a SAG-AFTRA strike.

Directors Guild Of America members will not be going on strike after the Guild signed a new three-year contract with AMPTP last weekend.