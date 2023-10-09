Writers Guild Of America (WGA) members have voted to ratify the new contract with Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

According to the union on Monday (October 9) 99% of WGA members voted to ratify the contract.

Of the 8,525 valid votes cast there were 8,435 “yes” votes and 90 “no” votes (1%).

The term of the new agreement is from September 25 2023 through May 1 2026.

“Through solidarity and determination, we have ratified a contract with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of our combined membership,” said WGA West president Meredith Stiehm.

“Together we were able to accomplish what many said was impossible only six months ago. We would not have been able to achieve this industry-changing contract without WGA chief negotiator Ellen Stutzman, negotiating committee co-chairs Chris Keyser and David A. Goodman, the entire WGA negotiating committee, strike captains, lot coordinators, and the staff that supported every part of the negotiation and strike.”

“Now it’s time for the AMPTP to put the rest of the town back to work by negotiating a fair contract with our SAG-AFTRA siblings, who have supported writers throughout our negotiations,” said WGA East president Lisa Takeuchi Cullen. “Until the studios make a deal that addresses the needs of performers, WGA members will be on the picket lines, walking side-by-side with SAG-AFTRA in solidarity.”

SAG-AFTRA negotiators are meeting with their counterparts at AMPTP in Los Angeles today after resuming contract talks last week.

AMPTP said in a statement, “The AMPTP member companies congratulate the WGA on the ratification of its new contract, which represents meaningful gains and protections for writers. It is important progress for our industry that writers are back to work.”

More to follow…