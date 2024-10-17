Hulu has confirmed its worldwide deal on TIFF opener Nutcrackers and will debut the feelgood holiday film starring Ben Stiller on November 29.

The film will roll out on Disney+ internationally, although dates were unavailable at time of writing.

David Gordon Green directed the film about a strait-laced workaholic who is thrust into becoming a caregiver for his rambunctious, orphaned nephews.

Rivulet Films fully financed the production and Rob Paris and Mike Witherill serve as producers alongside Rough House’s Nate Meyer.

Rough House also developed the script with writer Leland Douglas. The cast includes Linda Cardellini, Edi Patterson, Tim Heidecker, and Toby Huss, alongside newcomers and real-life siblings Homer, Ulysses, Atlas, and Arlo Janson.

Nutcrackers shot on the Janson family’s Ohio farm. UTA Independent Film Group represented worldwide sales rights.