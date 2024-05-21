Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light , the first Indian film to play in Cannes competition in 30 years, has lit up the market with sales to a slew of territories.

Paris-based sales house Luxbox has sold the film ahead of its Thursday (May 23) Cannes premiere to Atalante in Spain, Leopardo Filmes in Portugal, Lev Cinemas in Israel, DDDReam in China, Lighthouse in Singapore, Gutek Film in Poland, Cinobo in Greece, Green Narae Media in South Korea, Trigon-Film in Switzerland, Kino Pavasaris for the Baltics, and MCF Megacom for former Yugoslavia.

Set and shot in Mumbai, All We Imagine As Light follows two nurses living together who set off on a trip to a beach town.

The film is produced by France’s Petit Chaos with co-producers including India’s Chalk & Cheese, France’s Arte France Cinema, the Netherlands’ Baldr Film, India’s Another Birth, Luxembourg’s Les Films Fauves and Italy’s Pulpa Film.

It is Kapadia’s debut fiction feature after winning Cannes’ l’Oeil d’Or prize for best documentary at the festival in 2021 for her Directors’ Fortnight premiere A Night Of Knowing Nothing. Shaji N. Karun’s Malayalam-language drama Swaham was the last film from India to play in competition in 1994.