The European premiere of John Crowley’s romantic drama We Live In Time, will close the official selection of San Sebastian, playing out of competition.

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield star as two people whose lives are forever changed when an accident brings them together. Nick Payne has written the screenplay.

We Live In Time is produced and backed by Studiocanal, with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sunnymarch and Film4 among the backers.

Irish filmmaker Crowley made his feature debut with Intermission in 2003, included in the San Sebastian’s New Directors section. His further credits include Brooklyn and The Goldfinch.

We Live in Time is making its world premiere at Toronto and will be released in Spanish cinemas on January 3 2025 by Beta Fiction Spain.

San Sebastian’s competition line-up includes Audrey Diwan’s Emmanuelle, Edward Berger’s Conclave and Mike Leigh’s Hard Truths. Johnny Depp’s Modi is among the films in official selection playing out of competition.