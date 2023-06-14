South Korea’s Lotte Entertainment has pre-sold disaster thriller Concrete Utopia, starring Lee Byung-hun of Squid Game, to 152 countries including France, Italy and a raft of Asian territories among others.

The feature, in which Seoul is demolished by an earthquake, has been acquired for France and French-speaking territories (The Jokers Film), Italy and Italian-speaking territories (Blue Swan Entertainment), Poland (Media4Fun), CIS (Prime Time Media) and Latin America (bf Distribution).

In Asia, the film has pre-sold to Japan (Klockworx), Taiwan (Movie Cloud), Hong Kong and Macao (Edko Films), Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei (Purple Plan), Indian subcontinent (Impact Films), Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos (Sahamongkolfilm International), the Philippines (CJ E&M HK), Mongolia (Filmbridge), Vietnam (Lotte Entertainment Vietnam) and in-flight (Encore Inflight).

Directed by Um Tae-hwa, the thriller also stars Park Seo-joon from upcoming The Marvels and Park Bo-young of A Werewolf Boy as a couple trying not to lose faith under extreme circumstances as survivors gather at Hwang-goong Apartments - the only place in Seoul left standing in the wake of a devastating earthquake. Lee plays a spokesperson for the apartment residents who tries to protect them from outsiders.

Produced by Climax Studio, the company behind Netflix hits Hellbound and DP, Concrete Utopia is loosely based on Part 2 of hit webtoon Joyful Outcast and is set for release this August in South Korea.

Um previously won best new director at Korea’s Daejong Awards with 2016’s Vanishing Time: A Boy Who Returned.