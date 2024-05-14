Lars Mikkelsen and François Cluzet have signed to star in Stephane Demoustier’s The Great Arch, a 1980s-set saga about a Danish architect tasked with building France’s famed La Defense structure.

Sidse Babett Knudsen, Vincent Macaigne and Swann Arlaud round out the starry cast of the film adapted from Laurence Cossé’s book of the same name that is set to start shooting later this year.

Mikkelsen plays Johan Otto von Spreckelsen, a real-life architecture teacher from Copenhagen who surprised the world when he won an open- call competition launched by French president François Mitterrand (Cluzet) and is thrust into the spotlight as he sets out on the colossal high stakes project.

The film is produced by France’s Agat Films- Ex Nihilo and Denmark’s Zentropa Entertainment.