Spain’s Latido Films has boarded international sales on Carlos Marques-Marcet’s musical They Will Be Dust (Polvo serán). Elástica Films will handle distribution in Spain.

It tells the story of a woman, Claudia (Angela Molina) diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour who takes a last trip to Switzerland to decide how and when to end her life with the help of an assisted dying association. Her partner (Alfredo Castro), and daughter (Mònica Almirall) must work out where they fit in.

The screenplay is by long-time co-writer Clara Roquet, director of 2021 Cannes Critics Week title Libertad, who wrote Marques-Marcet’s previous film Long Distance.

The film was shot in Spain, Italy and Switzerland. Spain’s Lastor Media and Italy’s Kino Produzioni, who previously teamed up for Carla Simón’s Alcarràs, as well as Switzerland’s Alina Film are producing.

“Every film we make with Carlos is a new challenge as producers. He is always one step ahead of us in creative terms” says producer Tono Folguera of Lastor Media.

Elástica Films distributor, Enrique Costa, said: “The film, a musical and a love story, is a step forward in the director’s career. And there is nothing better for us: to feel rewarded from a business but also emotional point of view”, he adds.

Carlos Marquès-Marcet took five awards at the Málaga Film Festival in 2014 with his first feature, Long Distance back in 2014. The film also won the special jury award at SXSW.