TIFF brass have announced the Primetime section, a nine-strong roster of series which includes Expats, Lulu Wang’s follow-up to The Farewell for Prime Video starring Nicole Kidman in the saga of a close-knit group of Hong Kong expatriates.

The selection includes Fremantle sales title Alice & Jack (UK) a Channel 4 romance from Victor Levin starring Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson; and All The Light We Cannot See (USA) from Shawn Levy and Steven Knight, a Netflix mini-series set in Occupied France that stars Aria Mia Loberti and Mark Ruffalo.

Among the selections flying the flag for Canada are Black Life: Untold Stories from Leslie Norville, who produced Matthew Heineman’s Covid documentary The First Wave; and Abenaki filmmaker Kim O’Bomsawin’s Telling Our Story.

Anita Lee, TIFF chief programming officer, said: “TIFF audiences will be the first to see the Prime Video series Expats – Lulu Wang’s highly anticipated follow up to The Farewell, starring Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue and Ji-young Yo., a Pulitzer-Prize winning adaptation from Shawn Levy and Steven Knight, a high-octane Korean thriller, a brand new vision from the creator of Euphoria, an atypical love story between Domhnall Gleeson and Andrea Riseborough, a contemporary Scandinavian tragedy, and three powerful Canadian series, all spotlighting underrepresented voices from an exciting new wave of storytellers.”

TIFF Primetime

All are world premieres unless indicated otherwise.

Alice & Jack (UK)

Victor Levin, Juho Kuosmanen, Hong Khaou

North American sales title

All The Light We Cannot See (USA)

Shawn Levy, Steven Knight

Bad Boy (Isr, pictured)

Hagar Ben-Asher, Ron Leshem, Daniel Chen, Roee Florentin, Moshe Malka, Amit Cohen, Daniel Amsel

North American sales title

Bargain (SK)

Byun Seung-min, Jeon Woo-sung

North American premiere

Black Life: Untold Stories (Can)

Leslie Norville

Bria Mack Gets A Life (Can)

Sasha Leigh Henry

Estonia (Fin-Swe-Bel-Est)

Miikko Oikkonen

North American sales title

Expats (USA)

Lulu Wang

Telling Our Story (Can)

Kim O’Bomsawin

World premiere - English language version.