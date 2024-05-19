Mariette Rissenbeek, producer and outgoing Berlinale executive director, is advising on a new $5m Luxembourg-based fund to support underrepresented voices in cinema, initially with a MENA orientation.

The Poetry in Motion Fund: Independent voices of Cinema is the brainchild of women’s rights activist Fedra Fateh, instigator of The Woman Life Freedom Project in Cannes and deputy director of the Torino Film Festival.

“We want to do things differently but at a very high level,” she said. ”We want to fill the gaps that are not being met by traditional funders and the film commissions. We want to advance social justice cinema and move quickly when there are interesting stories and ideas that we want to see on the big screen.”

Further fund advisors are directors Sepideh Farsi and Keywan Karimi.

Fateh is also forming a new production company, Vava Studio, that will run alongside the fund.

It is envisaged the Fund will support the new wave of independent Iranian filmmakers. Talent from Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan and Palestine are among other countries whose filmmakers who will be backed.

“The film industry is a big industry. The Saudis, the French and the Italians take care of their own but all of these other countries that have fabulous artists don’t have anyone to take care of them,” Fateh said.