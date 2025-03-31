Projects written by Estonian Smoke Sauna Sisterhood filmmaker Anna Hints and Mounia Aki, the Lebanese director of Costa Brava Lebanon, are among the 16 selected by Italy’s TorinoFilmLab (TFL) for the 2025 edition of ScriptLab, the programme that supports fiction features through early stages of development.

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood won best European documentary at the 2023 European Film Awards while Costa Brava Lebanon premiered Venice in 2021 and went on to win the audience award at the BFI London Film Festival.

Feature projects by US writer/director Micha Magee, whose first fiction feature Petting Zoo premiered in Berlin Panorama in 2015, and US filmmaker Matthew Puccini, whose shorts Dirty and Lavender have screened at festivals including Sundance and SXSW, are also in the selection.

Scroll down for the full list of participants

ScriptLab is headed up by Swedish screenwriter and script consultant Eva Svenstedt Ward and Serbian producer Amra Bakšić Čamo, with mentorship coming from Anna Ciennik (France), Nadja Dumouchel (France), Miguel Lopez Beraza (Spain) and Selina Ukwuoma (UK).

Four aspiring story editors will work alongside the screenwriters through the development process.

The programme features five sessions taking place in Blegrade, Berlin and Turin between April and November 2025. It finishes with the TFL Meeting Event, a co-production market in which participants can present their projects to international producers, sales agents and industry professionals, in Turin in November.

The teams are also in the running for various prizes including the €20,000 Eurimages co-production development award..

“What unites [the projects] is a drive to push cinematic form and communicate urgent, deeply personal and socially resonant stories,’ said Ward and Čamo in a joint statement. “This is a cinema in motion — reflective, daring and committed to change.”

This year’s cohort is made up of 13 women, seven men and two non-binary participants from 20 countries, chosen from a record-breaking 675 applicants.

The projects comprise seven debut features and nine second features.

ScriptLab 2024 projects and participants

Projects

Black Hairy Beast

Writer/director Anna Hints (Estonia), co-writer/co-director Tushar Prakash (India)

Chosen City

Writer/director Maria Belen Poncio (Argentina)

Goldfish

Writer/director Aditya Ahman (Indonesia)

Grasshopper

Writer/director Micah Magee (US-Denmark)

He Is Cat

Writer/director Anette Sidor (Sweden)

Hearth

Writer/director Matthew Puccini (US)

History Of Illness

Writer/director David Gaso (Croatia)

Hold Me (If You Want)

Writer/director Mounia Akl (Lebanon)

Hold Still

Writer/director Salini Adani (Chile-UK-India)

Ismaelillo

Writer/director Tommaso Santambrogio (Italy)

Radical Hope

Writer/director Steffi Niederzoll (Germany), co-writer Sina Ataejan Dena (Iran-Germany)

Summer Echo

Writer/director Miwako Van Weyenberg (Belgium)

Walk Slow

Writer/director Yvonne Zhang (UK)

Wolf Days

Writer/director Emilija Gasic (Serbia)

Words That Burn

Writer/director Alois Sandner (Spain)

Wrecking Ball

Writer/director Clara Stern (Austria)

Story editor trainees

Cora Frischling (Germany)

Shaza Moharam (Egypt)

Nandita Solomon (Malaysia)

Chiara Dainese (Italy)