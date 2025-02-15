International finance, production and sales company EST N8 has acquired at EFM sales rights to Mongolian horror The Circle Of Death.

Tserendorj Tsedenbal directed the story about a man tortured by violent visions who attempts to break a generational curse that has tormented his family for years. Mongolian actor Sukhee Ariunbyamba and Thai actor Maggi Apa Bhavilai star.

Bankgkok-based Peripheral Pictures produced and president Adam Pray said, “The team from The Circle Of Death brings a unique perspective to genre film which is a breath of fresh air in a crowded marketplace. We’re very excited to be working with them and look forward to making many moves together.”

EST N8’s Tenten Wei, Sophie Shi and Cathy Ni brokered the deal for worldwide rights excluding Mongolia and Thailand.

The EFM sales slate includes Indonesian horror Sorop and Indonesian supernatural horror Perewangan; South Korean Hwang Wook’s Fantasia Best director winner Mash Ville; thriller Delivery Man; horror thriller Chabak; Cantonese-language thriller Tape; and Jessica Q. Chen’s documentary Surf Nation.