Netflix is in talks to acquire North American rights to Todd Haynes’ Cannes Competition title May December.

The deal is worth $11m, which would make it the biggest sale at this year’s festival so far.

The psychological drama stars Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman, and centres on an actress researching a couple’s controversial romance for a film adaptation.

CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group are handling negotiations. International sales are represented by Rocket Science.

