Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer crossed $300m in its sixth weekend of release in North America while Greta Gerwig’s record-breaker Barbie will pass $600m this week as the second National Cinema Day in the US sparked a Sunday cinema-going surge with most grosses in the top 10 out-performing Saturday.

Neill Blomkamp’s Gran Turismo based on the videogame opened top of the charts on an estimated $17.3m in 3,856 theatres, in line with pre-release tracking and marginally ahead of Barbie on $17.1m. Confirmed numbers on Monday will reveal the winner in a tight box office race.

Gran Turismo stars 2017 Screen Star Of Tomorrow Archie Madekwe, David Harbour and Orlando Bloom and earned $8.65m on Friday, $4.2m on Saturday and a projected $4.45m on Sunday. Universal’s Oppenheimer fell one place to number three and grossed $9m to squeak past $300m, bringing in $2.28m on Friday, $3.27m on Saturday, and a projected $3.45m on Sunday.

Warner Bros’ Barbie, already the highest grossing North American box office release of the year, has reached $594.8m in its sixth session and held firm in second place. It grossed $4m on Friday, $5.35m on Saturday, and a mighty $7.75m projected earning on Sunday, suggesting a considerable number of return viewings.

Through the second National Cinema Day initiative orchestrated by The Cinema Foundation tickets at participating venues have been selling for $4.

All eyes are on whether North America can generate an impressive $4bn summer with one week of the season left to go, culminating in the Labor Day holiday weekend which brings the new release of Denzel Washington in The Equalizer 3.

Comscore will reveal updated numbers this week, however as of Friday (August 24) the May 5-August 24 summer had produced $3.839bn, 16.8% ahead of the same period in 2022 and, in an arguably more significant data point, a mere 5.7% behind the summer of pre-pandemic 2019.

Summer surprise Sound Of Freedom at number 13 added another $2m for a magnificent $181m tally after eight sessions through Angel Studios and has been a major contributor to the season.

Warner Bros/DC’s Blue Beetle fell from number one to number three in its second session, dropping a respectable 49% on $12.8m for $46.3m, while Liam Neeson had a weekend to forget as his latest action thriller Retribution arrived in eighth place on a lowly $3.3m from 1,750 through Roadside Attractions.

Paramount’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem in fifth place stands on the cusp of $100m after four weekends and has amassed $98.1m via Paramount. Baseball sports drama The Hill with Colin Ford and Dennis Quaid opened in ninth place on $2.5m in 1,570 sites through Briarcliff Entertainment.

Bottoms, a comedy from Shiva Baby director Emma Seligman about two queer high school students who start a fight club, opened at number 17 via MGM’s Orion on $516,254 in 10 venues for a strong $51,625 per-site average.

As things stand that is the highest average for a film opening on 10 or more screens since the pandemic and confirmed numbers on Monday will show whether Bottoms has indeed overtaken $50,131 set by Everything Everywhere All At Once from 10 screens in March 2022. The comedy from Orion and Brownstone Productions cost $11.3m and expands into approximately 700 additional screens next weekend.

Golda, Bleecker Street’s Golda Meir biopic starring Helen Mirren which premiered at the Berlinale, debuted at number 14 on $1.7m from 883 theatres, and A24’s Sundance horror hit Talk To Me crossed $40m in its 11th session for $41.1m after five weekends in release.