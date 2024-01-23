The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards will be unveiled today (January 23).

The nominations in all 23 Oscar categories will be announced in a two-part, live presentation, which starts at 5:30am PST (13:30pm GMT) and will be hosted by actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid.

At 5:30am, the supporting actor, actress, animated short, costume design, live action short, make-up and hairstyling, music (original score), adapted and original screenplay nominations will be unveiled.

At around 5:41am, they will announce the nominations for best actor, actress, animated feature, cinematography, directing, documentary feature, documentary short, editing, international feature, music (original song), production design, sound, visual effects, and best picture. The above schedule is subject to change.

The announcement will go out via global live stream, which you can watch above.

Screen will update this story with every nomination as they are announced (refresh for the latest version).

The 2024 Oscars will take place on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony for the fourth time, with Molly McNearney executive producing the show.