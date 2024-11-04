Production is underway in Greece and Bulgaria on French filmmaker Romain Gavras’ English-language debut Sacrifice.

Gavras is directing from a screenplay he co-wrote with Succession writer and co-producer Will Arbery.

Vincent Cassel, John Malkovich, Ambika Mod, Jade Croot, Jeremy O. Harris, Miriam Silverman, singer Charli XCX and rapper Yung Lean have joined the previously announced cast of Chris Evans, Anya Taylor-Joy, Salma Hayek Pinault and Sam Richardson.

The film is an official Greece-UK co-production. Iconoclast is producing with Robert Walak, Jacob Perlin and Gavras alongside Giorgios Karnavas of Heretic. Gregory Jankilevitsch and Klaudia Smieja-Rostworowska of Mid March Media also produce. CAA Media Finance and Rocket Science represent worldwide distribution rights.

Mid March Media and Film4 are co-financing in association with Gucci, Head Gear Films, the Onassis Foundation and Athens Festival. Kate Glover is co-producing and Solent Film is servicing the film in Bulgaria.

Gavras’ most recent feature Athena screened in competition at the Venice Film Festival in 2022.