SAG-AFTRA has introduced a new category of limited interim agreement for independent productions allowing Guild members to audition and have casting discussions while the actors strike continues.

An untitled project from Guy Ritchie is among the five productions granted ‘interim – casting’ agreements. Under such agreements, according to a SAG-AFTRA web page, “members may audition and/or engage in negotiations regarding casting…but may not yet travel, rehearse, or otherwise begin rendering services for the production.”

On the 90-plus projects so far granted the Guild’s standard interim agreement actors can work without being in violation of the strike order.

Other projects that have secured the casting agreements are Please Don’t Feed The Children, a thriller with Michelle Dockery to be directed by Destry Allyn Spielberg and sold internationally by the UK’s Altitude Films Sales; Armored; Return To Wickensburg and Superthief.

Independent productions newly granted the guild’s standard interim agreements this week include G20, an action thriller from MRC acquired by Amazon; Coup!, a comedy thriller with Peter Sarsgaard; Ben and Suzanne: A Reunion In 4 Parts; Draft Night; Fairy; G20; Growing Pains; Lemurian Candidate; Relative Control; and Susie Searches.

Earlier this week, SAG-AFTRA national executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland told Screen Daily that the Guild is making preparations for independent productions to apply for interim agreements allowing actors to perform full publicity duties including red carpets and interviews.