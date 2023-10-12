Talks between SAG-AFTRA and the studios and streamers were suspended after Wednesday’s session, with Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) asserting that the gap between the two sides is “too great”.
AMPTP, which represents the Hollywood companies in contract negotiations, said in a statement (scroll to bottom) that it offered the striking actors the same terms on general wage increases and streaming residuals that were ratified by the Directors Guild of America and, earlier this week, the Writers Guild of America. AMPTP said SAG-AFTRA rejected the terms.
SAG-AFTRA chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Jones, who will participate in a panel on AI at New York Comic Con on October 14, has said his union will pursue a deal that suits its particular needs.
The representative body added that the union’s proposed viewership bonus would create “an untenable economic burden” and cost the companies more than $800m a year.
It is understood the “Gang of Four” Hollywood leaders – Donna Langley (NBCUniversal), Bob Iger (Disney), David Zaslav (Warner Bros Discovery), and Ted Sarandos (Netflix) were in attendance, as they had been since talks resumed this month.
SAG-AFTRA has been on strike for 90 days, since July 14. The union had not issued a statement at time of writing.
Negotiations between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA have been suspended after SAG-AFTRA presented its most recent proposal on October 11. After meaningful conversations, it is clear that the gap between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA is too great, and conversations are no longer moving us in a productive direction.
SAG-AFTRA’s current offer included what it characterized as a viewership bonus that, by itself, would cost more than $800 million per year – which would create an untenable economic burden. SAG-AFTRA presented few, if any, moves on the numerous remaining open items.
Member company executives and AMPTP representatives met with SAG-AFTRA for five days over the past eight workdays. During that time period, AMPTP extended offers including:
- A first-of-its-kind success-based residual for High-Budget SVOD productions.
- The highest percentage increase in minimums in 35 years, which would generate an additional $717 million in wages and $177 million in contributions to the Pension and Health Plans during the contract term.
- A 58% increase in salaries for major role (guest star) performers wages on High Budget SVOD Programs.
- A 76% increase in High Budget SVOD foreign residuals for the four largest streaming services.
- Substantial increases in pension and health contribution caps, ranging from 22-33%, which will make it easier for performers to qualify for additional periods of health coverage and earn years of service toward a pension.
- Meeting nearly all of the Union’s demands on casting, including guardrails around self-tapes, options for virtual and in-person auditions, and accommodations to performers with disabilities.
- Compensation adjustments of 25% for singers who dance and dancers who sing on camera in the same session, whether in rehearsal or photography, representing a 30% increase over current wages.
- Wage increases for stunt coordinators of 10% in the first year and outsized increases in years two and three, and giving television stunt coordinators fixed residuals for the first time ever.
- Substantial improvements in relocation allowance – a 200% increase if the performer is on an overnight location for 6 months. The relocation allowance would now be payable for every season in which the performer is on an overnight location (versus a current limit of two to four seasons).
- Substantial increases in Schedule F money breaks of between 11% and 41%. The 41% increase applies to one-hour television programs, which covers the largest number of productions done under the Agreement.
- A 25% increase in span money breaks.
- Covering performance capture work under the Agreement, which the Union has sought for 20 years.
- On AI protections:
- Advance consent from the performer and background actor to create and use Digital Replicas;
- No Digital Replica of the performer can be used without the performer’s written consent and description of the intended use in the film;
- Prohibition of later use of that Replica, unless performer specifically consents to that new use and is paid for it; and,
- A “Digital Alteration” that would change the nature of an actor’s performance in a role is not permitted without informing the performer of the intended alteration and securing the performer’s consent.
On common issues, such as general wage increases, High-Budget SVOD residuals, and viewership bonuses, the AMPTP offered the same terms that were ratified by the DGA and WGA. Yet SAG-AFTRA rejected these.
We hope that SAG-AFTRA will reconsider and return to productive negotiations soon.
