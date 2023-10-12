Talks between SAG-AFTRA and the studios and streamers were suspended after Wednesday’s session, with Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) asserting that the gap between the two sides is “too great”.

AMPTP, which represents the Hollywood companies in contract negotiations, said in a statement (scroll to bottom) that it offered the striking actors the same terms on general wage increases and streaming residuals that were ratified by the Directors Guild of America and, earlier this week, the Writers Guild of America. AMPTP said SAG-AFTRA rejected the terms.

SAG-AFTRA chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Jones, who will participate in a panel on AI at New York Comic Con on October 14, has said his union will pursue a deal that suits its particular needs.

The representative body added that the union’s proposed viewership bonus would create “an untenable economic burden” and cost the companies more than $800m a year.

It is understood the “Gang of Four” Hollywood leaders – Donna Langley (NBCUniversal), Bob Iger (Disney), David Zaslav (Warner Bros Discovery), and Ted Sarandos (Netflix) were in attendance, as they had been since talks resumed this month.

SAG-AFTRA has been on strike for 90 days, since July 14. The union had not issued a statement at time of writing.

AMPTP’s statement appears below.