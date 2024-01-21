Searchlight Pictures has snapped up worldwide rights to Jesse Eisenberg’s Sundance hit A Real Pain in what is understood to be a $10m deal following Saturday’s world premiere.

Buyers immediately huddled after the first screening at The Eccles Theatre and it was clear the film possessed broad appeal. Searchlight negotiated through the night with WME Independent and CAA Media Finance and plans a theatrical launch this year.

Eisenberg and recent Emmy and Golden Globe winner Kieran Culkin (Succession) star as polar opposite cousins who take an emotionally charged trip to Poland to honour their late grandmother.

The story is personal to Eisenberg, who shot outside his grandmother’s childhood home in Poland. This is his second directorial outing after 2022 Sundance entry When You Finish Saving The World.

The cast includes Will Sharpe, Jennifer Grey, Kurt Egyiawan, Liza Sadovy, and Daniel Oreskes.

Producers are Dave McCary, Ali Herting, Emma Stone for Fruit Tree, Jennifer Semler, and Ewa Puszczynska. Executive producers are Ryan Heller of Topic Studios, Jennifer Westin, Michael Bloom, and Kevin Kelly.

“We are blown away by Jesse’s vision and craft in telling this hilarious and profound film,” said Searchlight presidents Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum. “He tells a deeply personal story and makes it universal. We can’t wait to bring it to audiences around the world.”

Eisenberg added, “Making A Real Pain was a true labour of love, and it has been so thrilling to premiere at Sundance. I couldn’t be more honored to work with Searchlight and to bring this story to a wider audience.”

The US Dramatic Competition entry screens again on Sunday and throughout the week.

At time of writing XYZ Films continued to engage with buyers on the well-received documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story, and there was sustained interest in Thelma.

Sunday premeries of acquisitions titles include Sebastian Stan in Differnet