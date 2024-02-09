Sony Pictures Classics has acquired all rights worldwide to Between The Temples, the Sundance comedy that is set to make its international debut in the Panorama section of next week’s Berlin International Film Festival (February 16-24).

Directed by Nathan Silver and written by Silver and C Mason Wells, the film stars Jason Schwartzman and Carol Kane in the story of a forty-something cantor whose world is disrupted when his school music teacher re-enters his life as an adult bat mitzvah student.

The film is produced by Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page and Nate Kamiya for Ley Line Entertainment, Adam Kersh for Fusion Entertainment and Taylor Hess. Executive producers are David Darby and Lauren Shelton for Ley Line, Schwartzman, Kane, and Joshua Blum.

Said Headington: “We are so thrilled to be partnering with Sony Pictures Classics on the release. They really understood Nathan’s unique vision and the spark he captured onscreen between Jason and Carol.”

Silver added: “It’s an insane honour to have our movie released by a company whose library has so fully shaped my cinematic life. That blue and white logo is forever branded to my brain as a mark of excellence. I’m extraordinarily grateful for Between The Temples to find its home here.”

Sony Pictures Classics said: “With his distinctive and unique characters, Nathan has created a story laced with acerbic wit and humour in Between The Temples while remaining tender throughout. Audiences everywhere will see themselves in this funny, relatable and moving film.”