Time spent streaming in the US in June accounted for 40.3% of total TV usage, the highest share yet on Nielsen’s The Gauge monthly viewership report since it launched three years ago.

Streaming viewership climbed 6% since May and added 1.5 share points, powered by younger viewers where the two to 11-year-old bracket saw a 16% month-on-month rise due in no small part to the start of summer holidays.

The 40.3% share marked the highest by any category since cable reached 40.1% in June 2021, the report’s authors said on Tuesday.

Netflix’s share of total TV climbed by 0.8 of a point to 8.4% powered by Bridgerton with 9.3bn viewing minutes and Your Honor starring Bryan Cranston, a show Netflix licensed from the Paramount+ platform. That drew 7.5bn viewing minutes on Netflix and Paramount+ combined. Netflix’s highest share was 8.5% in July 2023.

YouTube is the individual streaming leader on 9.9% share, followed by Netflix, then Prime Video on 3.1%, hulu on 3%, and Disney+ and Tubi on 2% each. Max claimed 1.4% share, Peacock 1.2%, Paramount + 1.1%, and Pluto 0.8%.

Disney+ led usage growth with a 14.8% rise, closely followed by Tubi on 14.7%, Netflix on 11.8%, and Max on 11.0%. The Gauge said in each case at least 20% of usage growth was attributable to younger viewers.

Cable accounted for 27.2% of TV usage in June after a drop of one point. The highlight was the CNN Presidential Debate, which drew more than 10million viewers on CNN and 9.5million on Fox.

Broadcast dropped 1.8 points to claim 20.5% of total TV time in June after a 26% climb in sports and a 5% increase in news. The seven most popular broadcasts – all of which aired on ABC – were the NBA Finals, ABC’s simulcast of CNN’s Presidential Debate, and Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals.

NBC’s Sunday night broadcast of the women’s gymnastics Olympic Trials ranked eighth with 7.4million viewers ahead of the network’s broadcast of the Games, which will also stream on stablemate Peacock, from July 26 to August 11.

The Gauge measured viewership over the May 27 to June 30 period.