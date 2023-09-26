Streaming service operators including Netflix, Warner Discovery’s Max, Disney, Paramount and Peacock have formed a new US trade organisation to lobby for federal and state policies benefiting the streaming industry.

Other members of the Streaming Innovation Alliance (SIA) include BET+, TelevisaUnivision’s ViX, PlutoTV and AfroLandTV.

Former Republican politician Fred Upton and former Federal Communications Commission member Mignon Clyburn, a Democrat, are acting as senior advisors for the new body. Charles Rivkin, chairman and CEO of Hollywood studios trade group the Motion Picture Association, played a “leading role” in the group’s formation, said the SIA.

The SIA also released results of a poll that it said found 70% of registered voters view streaming services “favourably” or “very favourably.”

In a statement, Rivkin said: “Streaming provides great value, vast programming choices, and unprecedented options for consumers. The MPA looks forward to working with the SIA and its members to ensure federal and state policy propels this incredible innovation forward – and doesn’t undermine the value and diversity consumers are enjoying today.”

Clyburn added: “Streaming services have opened up a new era of progress for programme diversity that is bringing relevant stories and options to historically underserved communities at a record pace while opening doors for production jobs to people of colour that have been shut for decades. Any policy that drags down streaming would turn back the clock on this vital progress as well.”