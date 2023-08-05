Action around the US actors and writers strikes heated up on Friday (August 4) as the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) had their first meeting since the stoppages began and the mayor of Los Angeles offered to “personally engage” to help resolve the labour strife.

At the same time, picketers from actors union SAG-AFTRA staged one of their most visible protests yet, reportedly shutting down a busy boulevard outside the Universal Studios complex and theme park in the North Hollywood region of Los Angeles.

Friday’s meeting between WGA chief negotiator Ellen Stutzman and AMPTP head Carol Lombardini went ahead but produced no news of an immediate return to the negotiating table. A representative said the Alliance would not be commenting on how the meeting went and the Guild did not respond to a request for comment.

Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass, meanwhile, issued a statement about the ongoing strikes. “This important inflection point for our city’s signature industry has caused ripple effects throughout our economy as well as that of the state and the country,” the statement said.

“The economic conditions of the entertainment industry are changing — and we must react and evolve to this challenge,” Bass continued. “It is critical that this gets resolved immediately so that Los Angeles gets back on track and I stand ready to personally engage with all the stakeholders in any way possible to help get this done.”

At the SAG-AFTRA protest, which occurred in the same part of the city as the WGA-AMPTP meeting, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, national executive director of the actors union, sent a video message to social media.

“While we’re not supposed to be out here in the street, this is how strongly our members feel about getting a fair contract,” said Crabtree-Ireland in the video. “We’re going to get everybody out of the middle of the street now. But just know this just tells you how strong our members feel, how important this issue is and that we are going to do what it takes to get a fair, equitable and respectful contract.”